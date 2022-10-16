By Ayo Onikoyi

In matters of beauty and pretty much everything in life, it is different strokes for different folks. While superstar singer, Tiwa Savage has been adjudged by many as the most sensual and erotically enthralling female singer in Nigeria on stage, a Twitter User by the name of @LoisTruly has begged to differ by tweeting on her handle that the Isale-Eko born songstress is only beautiful without any special sex appeals.

@LoisTruly was actually admiring the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner when she let off the supposed gaff which attracted venomous rebuffs from respondents to the tweets.

“Every single time I see this babe (sharing a picture of Tiwa Savage, I marvel at how someone can be so beautiful and yet have almost no sex appeal. Humans are amazing,” she tweeted.

Immediately the first comment that greeted her tweet questioned her sanity.

“ Many Twitter people are not well, they are frustrated souls,” @bwetv.ng commented. What was to follow was a barrage of unsavoury comments to slam the tweet.

Even Tiwa herself knows she’s beautiful and sexy. When she celebrated her 42nd birthday in February she wasted no time in acknowledging herself so

Taking to her Instagram story, Savage, who posted a picture of herself, said she agreed that she did not look her age in the photo. She added in pidgin that she has a baby face and a sexy body at 42, as well as talent and a good heart. She also said that she has money too.