Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Women Presidential Campaign Team of the All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend, visited victims of recent flooding in Yobe State, and donated N20 million to 400 of them to help cushion the effects of the disaster.

The team has continued to identify with people affected by the recent flood disaster in some states across the country during which they have donated cash, food and essential household items to the victims.

Wife of the APC presidential candidate and chairperson of the women’s campaign team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had, while addressing the victims of the flood disaster, said her team found it necessary to visit Yobe State to commiserate with the people over the natural disaster that has destroyed lives and livelihoods.

She sympathised with the victims and prayed that God averts a reocurrence.

Tinubu made a presentation of N20 million, stating that 400 victims will be supported with N50, 000 each to enable them recapitalize the small-scale businesses which they were engaged in before the flooding occurred. She also presented to them food and household items sent by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, appreciated the team for the visit and donations. He stressed that the cash gift and food items would go a long way in bringing succour to the victims.

The women’s campaign delegation which has the wife of the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as co-chair, also visited the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi Ibn El-Kanemi II, where they commiserated with the monarch over the recent demise of his son, Abba Sadiq Shehu Hashimi.

The women, who flew in from Abuja, landed at Maiduguri international airport before braving it by road to Damaturu on the 135km long trip.

