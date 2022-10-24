.

Idowu Bankole

Director of Media, Tinubu Presidential Campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Bola Tinubu’s Presidency means the enthronement of righteous leadership in the country.

Fani-Kayode said, “Tinubu is not a religious bigot because he had allowed and supported a Christian governor; supported a Yemi Osinbajo, a Christian as Vice President, he will not have a Christian as a wife, give more lands for churches more than any governor in the country.”

Fani-Kayode stated this In an interview on Channelstv, on Monday.

The former aviation minister ALSO noted that the “Demons in APC have relocated to the PDP. The APC of the past is not the same as that of today; it is better now, says APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode. He says having a Tinubu presidency means enthroning righteous leadership.”

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has advised Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar come 2023 presidential election.

RELATED NEWS