By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, has condemned Dele Momodu for accusing its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of copying Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO, Abiola’s 1993 manifesto, describing him as a pseudo analyst.

APC, Lagos Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, made the remark on Monday, in a statement, while reacting to Dele Momodu’s comment on Tinubu’s Manifesto.

The statement read in part: “From his lazy comparison of MKO’s 1993 manifesto and that of Tinubu, it is obvious that Adele Momodu doesn’t understand the issues.

“Good enough, most of the authors of MKO’s “Farewell To Poverty” are still alive. They include: Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Dr Chidi Amuta, Dele Alake, Segun Babatope, late Chike Akabogu, Nnamdi Obasi and Tunjj Bello. At least, six of them are still alive.

“Circumstances of Nigeria at that time are significantly different from Nigeria of today. Only a pseudo analyst would imagine that anyone could ‘cut’ the 1993 experience and ‘paste’ it in 2023!.

“Has Dele Momodu really read Asiwaju’s manifesto before going public? You don’t speak just to score cheap political point.

“For instance, was insecurity and banditry an issue during MKO’s time? Was that in the MKO manifesto? Please, ignore Dele Momodu’s attempt to fish in the desert!.”

