Tinubu-Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday disclosed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has the competence, capacity, and ability to lead Nigeria.

Akeredolu who is the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the South-West, stressed that Tinubu will replicate the achievements he recorded in Lagos in Nigeria if elected as president.

He made the remarks in defence of Tinubu’s presidential bid while speaking on a Twitter Space programme organised by @ABATMediaCentre, and tagged, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Business of National Building”.

His words, “What we have always voted for in Southwest is capacity, experience and knowledge, and the scale tilts in Asiwaju’s favor”

“Asiwaju has done very well in assembling the best brains, and I believe he was following in the footsteps of Chief Obafemi Awolowo regardless of the tribe, he did it in Lagos, picking people from Osun, Anambra and several other states to be part of his govt”

“We must give credit to Asiwaju for laying the foundation of a new Lagos; by the time he comes in as President, he will put the right pegs in the right holes”

“…because of the peculiarity of Lagos, Asiwaju brought in so many people from different spheres which helped Lagos to keep growing”

“Under Asiwaju Tinubu, true federalism will be in play, and he will continue the good work of President Buhari. He has been in the game and he is vast and experienced and we are lucky to have him”

Answering a question on how Tinubu will address insecurity under a case study of the massacre in Owo, where over 41 people were killed in a mindless attack, Akeredolu said such crime can’t happen in Lagos because he (Tinubu) laid the foundation to improve the protection of lives and properties in the state.

His words “What happened in Ondo can’t happen in Lagos because of the several security outfits in Lagos, thanks to Asiwaju for bringing in those initiatives, like Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) which helps look for funds to get the equipment needed to fight crime.

“This is part of Asiwaju’s legacy and we look forward to taking him to the national level, state police is part of the things we believe will happen if Tinubu becomes president.”

Akeredolu said he is certain that under Tinubu, state policing will come to fruition.

“Asiwaju is lucky because for the first time, all the 36 states Governors have agreed on the need for a state police, and it is on the onus of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement it when he becomes President.” He said.

