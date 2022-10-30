.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu today visited the leader of the Pan Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Tinubu is expected to present his action plan to Fasoranti and other leaders of the group.

He was received at the airport by the state deputy governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin and other leaders of the party in and outside the state.

The former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande and National secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, SWAGA National coordinator, Dayo Adeyeye, former Minister Musiliu Obanikoro and other party leaders accompanied the candidate to visit Pa Fasoranti.

Tinubu was received at Fasoranti ljapo country home by the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae former Ogun state governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the Minister of State , Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, and the former Minister of State, Niger Delta, Chief Tayo Alasoadura and former governorship aspirant of the party, chief Olusola Oke.

Recall that the Director of Media and Publicity of Tinubu/Shetimma Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said that Tinubu will present an 80-page Action Plan document on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with to Pa Fasoranti and other leaders of Afenifere.

The manifesto, christened Renewed Hope, was formally launched in Abuja on 21 October by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, “The APC torch bearer will speak on his plans today before the Yoruba group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“He will on Tuesday in Lagos discuss with the chambers of commerce in the South West on how he intends to improve the economy of Nigeria, to achieve a double-digit growth.”

