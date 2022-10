Tinubu and Atiku

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, took an indirect swipe at his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar while wooing the electorate in Kano State.

The former Lagos governor who vowed to devote 100 per cent of his time and energy to serving Nigerians if elected, however, stated that he would not be a part-time president that would spend 50 per cent of his time ruling the country from Dubai.

Recall Atiku is infamous for spending most of his time in Dubai.

The aforesaid remark was obtained in a statement released in Abuja by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, shortly after his (Tinubu) interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano.

The statement reads, “I won’t be a part-time President who will share time between living in Dubai and Nigeria. I would concentrate attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.”

In attendance at the session held inside Kano Government House were his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and at least six Progressive Governors like Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), former APC Interim Chairman, Bisi Akande and some of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members.

Members of the Tijjaniyyah sect led by leader, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, presented a long list of issues, during the meeting, the sect wants the APC presidential candidate to address when he gets to office.

Top on the list includes improved electricity, full security, giving agriculture full attention including provision and completion of dams and improved quality education for Nigerians.

Responding, Tinubu argued that the answers to some of the demands were contained in his manifesto that has been unfolded to the whole world last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stressed that he is running to be president because of his commitment to better the lives of all Nigerians.

While assuring the northern business leaders of better business environment with well-thought-out policies that will revitalise industries and open up new opportunities, Tinubu identified the link between Kano as a centre of commerce and his economic plan for Nigeria.

He said: “I promise to devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria. You will have it better with me, not 50 per cent in Dubai in the United Arab Emirate, 50 per cent in Nigeria.”

“There is a strong nexus between the place of Kano as a centre of prosperity and my plan for Nigeria. What I pledge is a revamped economy which will renew the hope of our people. Our country needs multiple centres of prosperity, and we intend to achieve that by adding value across all sectors of our economy.

“As I said during my speech at the Arewa House, Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine. There is no state in Nigeria that is lacking in one resources or the other. We are determined to explore and exploit these resources to the maximum benefits of our people.

“Kano, for example, has huge agricultural potentials and important mineral resources underneath its ground like gold, silver, nickel, tin ore and columbite. Each of these, if properly harnessed, can add significantly to our economy as a country.

The APC flagbearer added that Kano’s arable land and its comparative advantage in agriculture will be further expanded to make the state and northern region industrial hubs in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The state’s vast arable land and other agricultural potentials, if added to its population will make Kano a force to reckon with in sub-saharan African agro-market. Those who listen to my speech in Kaduna would have heard about my plan for agriculture.

“Aside working with the private sector to make input available that would guarantee greater yield, among other incentives, we will ensure all categories of farmers have easy access to finance through appropriate government and private sector initiatives.

“We have seen the wonders from the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme, and the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative. We will consolidate on those gains. Kano’s famous dams such Tiga, Chalawa Gorge, Thomas, Kusalla, etc that are not being maximally tapped will get special attention from my government.

“We will invest in the expansion of irrigation land, channelization of the water, among other initiatives that will ensure we cultivate these lands all year round.

“We will not stop in investing and boosting our agricultural potentials, we will add value throughout the value chain.

Through Commodity Exchange markets, we will link markets like Dawanau in Kano and Gujungu in Jigawa with international markets and boost return on investment for our farmers.

“The overall aim is to move the nation from import oriented to export-oriented economy where grains from Kano will be exported to the world market rather than us buying from other countries.

“I know of the commercial exploits of some of you, traders and businessmen in Kwari Textile Market, Sabongari Market, Singer Market and the famous grain market in Dawanau which transacts with the rest of West Africa. These commercial activities alone can provide the state with enough IGR to maintain itself with the right support and policies.

“Beyond trading and commerce, I have a special interest in addressing the problem of the dead or comatose Kano industrial estates in Sharada, Bompai, Panshekara, Jogana, etc, which were vibrant in 70s and 80s. We understand the reason why those companies collapsed and we have a plan to revive them and make them competitive.

“We will provide incentives for industrial development nationwide through institutions like the Bank of Industry. There will be a deliberate policy to create industrial hubs and free zones specific to every region. For Kano, we will give attention to agro-allied industries such as textiles, tomato paste, rice processing, animal feeds, etc, in line with the state’s competitive advantages,” he promised.

RELATED NEWS