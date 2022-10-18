The Jagaban National Coalition, a support group have begun door-to-door campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC)presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The Plateau Coordinator of group, Mr Zakariyau Adigun, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

Adigun said the target of the coalition is to let every one in state know about Tinubu’s achievements and good plans for the country.

“We have taken our campaign door-to-door selling our candidate to the electorate.

“Tinubu transformed Lagos and set a standard no state in the country is able to match.

“He has the capacity to also bring out the giant in Nigeria and make it the most developed country in Africa.

“We are convinced that he has the capacity to solve the economic challenges the country is grappling with,” he said.

The coordinator stated that the APC presidential candidate would tackle the security challenges to enable Nigerians go about the businesses without hindrance or let.

”On the completion of the door-to-door campaign, the group will embark on neighbourhood-to- neighborhood campaigns.

“We’ve been telling the people about Tinubu/Shettima, Nentawe/Bot-Man,

APC senatorial candidates, House Reps candidates as well as House of Assembly candidates,” he said.

The coordinator commended the Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature for his tireless efforts to ensure that the party emerge victorious in 2023. (NAN)