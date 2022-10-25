.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A political support group for the election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the 2023 elections, has called for concerted efforts to support victims of flood disaster across the country.

The APC group under the aegis of the National Integrity Movement, ANIM, made the appeal on Tuesday via a statement signed by its National Leader,

Abubakar Sa’adu Fakai.

ANIM is a political support group made up of past political office holders, including past APC NEC members and some serving zonal Leaders of the party.

The group in the statement said, ”We wish to appeal to Nigerians, governments at all levels, corporate organisations, as well as spirited individuals, to lend a helping hand to victims of the current devastating floods in Kogi State and some parts of the country.”

It contended that It is only through collective action and commitment to each other’s co-existence that the country will be able to surmount every challenge it is confronted with.

According to the statement, ”Times like these come to test our resolve as a people, person and what better ways than to be there for each other.

”The ANIM feels it is a duty we owe ourselves as citizens to give all we can in support of those affected by this disaster.

”We, therefore, solicit support for our brothers and sisters in these difficult times.”

It expressed hope that Nigerians’ humanity as a people will take the lead in overcoming any situation.

ANIM, however, warned against politicising the issue as it said that it has been observed that some people were using the unfortunate incidents to score cheap political goals.

It said, ”Natural disasters are not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

”So let us guide against unnecessary utterances that seek to tear our very fabric of existence.

”Instead, let us strive to be patriots of our dear country by promoting those values that promote and unite us as one indivisible people.

”We only pray and hope that even in the midst of challenges such as disasters and insecurity, we will stand firm with each other; only then can we be victorious.”

