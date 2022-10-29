Mr Hilliard Eta, the Director, Media and Publicity Committee, Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC), says the council will complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with focus on the grassroots.

Eta, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the former Governors of Lagos State and Nasarawa State, Babatunde Fashola and Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, are among those heading Directorates in the ICC.

“The former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Alhaji Kashim Iman, are also among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC).

“The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State as its National Coordinator,” Eta said.

According to him, the function of the ICC is to complement the newly inaugurated Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to focus on the grassroots.

“The ICC will also seek to expand the support base of the APC Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to the hinterlands of the country.

“It will also adopt door-to-door, hamlet to hamlet campaigns/visitations, voters sensitisation, outreach meetings, amongst others.

