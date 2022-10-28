By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As political activities ahead of the 2023 presidential elections gather momentum, a group: Dalori Vanguard Movement, DVM, has said the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, are the party’s best bet to win the presidential election.

This was even as the group said the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicates victory over long practiced tradition of tribal and religious bigotry in the political space.

The group, while drumming support for presidential and vice presidential candidates of APC, said the track records of the duo beams a light of hope and progress for the country, should they win in 2023.

The National Coordinator, DVM, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, said this during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the choice of the former Governor of Borno State Senator Kashim Shetima rewrites the history of Nigeria especially now that the bigotry of tribes and religion has consumed the veins of Nigerian politics making it difficult for us to strive as a nation.

He further said: “The first step of rebuilding the reputation of our country is by winning the war against these ugly political narratives where religion and tribal identities is a dominant discourse hence Tinubu’s choice of running mate is guided by wisdom and good track records of achievements, recorded by Senator Kashim Shetima.

“This forms the basis of our decision to address this Press Conference to calm the nerves and draw the attention of the general public to be guided by the spirit of brotherhood and patriotism in their choice of words especially in regards to the Tinubu/Kashim APC Presidential ticket.

“There is absolutely nothing worthy of mentioning in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to a tune of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket has been peddled around by conflict entrepreneurs.

“The subject of our consideration of Senator Kashim Shetima as a good material for Tinubu is not ceded along his tribe nor his religion but his political wealth of experience as one of the outspoken Nigerian whose relationships as an experience banker, Former Governor of Borno State and Member of the 9th Senate.

“Though, religion has forced itself into the affairs of Governance in Nigeria instead of credibility, competency and delivery hence the urgent need to take it out of the business of the Government.

“Senator Kashim Shettima stood his ground to defend the people of Borno State when the whole North East was under siege by the insurgent groups. He rebuilt, reconstructed and resettled thousands of the displaced sons and daughters of Borno State without paying lip service to his tribes and religion.

“This is someone who has constructed some world class classrooms for pupils and revived the economy of Borno State amidst doubting threat of the insurgent groups and too many to mention successes to his records since joining politics.

“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the other hand is a master of the game, a complete gentleman and an embodiment of National Unity who within his clan has a mixture of Muslims and Christians an indication that religion was not a factor that guided his decision in picking Senator Kashim Shetima.

“Our candidate’s wife, a senior pastor in a church is a clear manifestation of the fact that Tinubu’s choice of running mate was best on popularity and credibility to salvage the Nigerian State through enhanced capacity building.”

He averred that Tinubu/Kashim Ticket is the party’s best bet to winning the 2023 general elections as any other consideration would spell danger for the party at the polls.

