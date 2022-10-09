…As MC Oluomo leads others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid heavy downpour, vehicular and human movements have been paralyzed in Lagos, on Sunday, as chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee,

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, led different groups on a 5 Million man walk in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

The rally being sponsored by Ex-Chairman of the Lagos State’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo, witnessed large number of supporters who have converged on Teslim Stadium and National Stadium, Surulere.

The carnival like rally, also had in attendance Nollywood Stars, led by Saidi Balogun, adorning different colours of insignia bearing Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Armed security personnel, led by Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps. LNSC, among others, are providing protection and security for residents and participants.

According to MC Oluomo, the decision to hold the rally as earlier scheduled, followed approval by APC cheiftains and stakeholders in the state.

The rally, tagged, “Mother of all Rallies,” is kicking off from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Goverment Area of the state enroute Funsho Wiliams Avenue to terminate at Bolade Oshodi area of Lagos State.

According to MC Oluomo, “This is a mega rally, we are shutting Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“This is to show our support, strength and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.”

