By Olasunkanmi Akoni

AMID heavy downpour, vehicular and human movements were paralysed in the early hours, yesterday, in Lagos, when Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, led mammoth crowd in a 5 Million-Man walk in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Femi Hamzat’s victories in 2023 general polls.

The rally sponsored by Ex-Chairman of the Lagos State’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo, witnessed large number of supporters who converged on Teslim Stadium and National Stadium, Surulere.

Armed security personnel, led by Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps. LNSC, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Lagos State Task Force, among others, provided protection and security for residents, participants as well as traffic control.

The rally, tagged, “Mother of all Rallies,” kicked off from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Government Area of the state en-route Funsho Wiliams Avenue and terminated at Bolade Oshodi area of the state.

Aside political activists, some Nollywood stars were in attendance, which included: Saheed Balogun, Taiwo Hassan, alias “Ogogo,” Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee, among others.

The supporters, in a peaceful manner, walked along the major highways exchanging pleasantries with motorists and residents as they waved, cheered in support of APC candidates.

Speaking to newsmen after the walk at Bolade, MC Oluomo said the decision to hold the rally for Tinubu as earlier scheduled, followed approval by APC chieftains and stakeholders in the state and expresses majority’s readiness to ensure victory for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in 2023 general polls.

According to MC Oluomo, “This is a mega rally; we are shutting Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu. This is to show our support, strength and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians to shun emotions and vote in credible leaders based on their accomplishments to have the Nigeria that is beneficial to all.

Hamzat gave the admonishment, yesterday, at the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Good Governance Workshop themed: “Credible Leadership and Good Governance-From Home to Hero” held at Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

Deputy governor said governance is not about emotions or trial and error and Nigerians must vote in leaders that have good antecedents and not be ridden by emotions in order to find lasting solutions to myriads of challenges facing the country.

Hamzat said, “Governance is not about emotions or trial and error. We must look at what we really want. In Nigeria today, we must have coincidence of wants. We must agree and be ready to make sacrifice for our children. It is not about everybody thinking they have the solutions to the problem of the country.”

We should stop attacking ourselves. There must be partnership.”

The deputy governor further charged Nigerians to be informed and interrogate information given, so that they will not be deceived with bogus statistics and lies been thrown around.

Hamzat stated that though everybody is angry “but anger is not a strategy,” adding that Nigerians must come together to solve her problems, that there must be partnership and coincidence of wants. He added that everyone should be ready for a better Nation.

RELATED NEWS