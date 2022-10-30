Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC will arrive Akure, the Ondo State capital today (Sunday) to pay a courtesy visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the leadership of Afenifere, the Yoruba cultural and political organisation.

In a press statement signed by the Director, Media & Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga said, during the visit, Tinubu will also present his Action Plan on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with.

According to Onanuga, the APC presidential candidate will similarly speak on his plans today before the Yoruba group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Onanuga added that Tinubu will, on Tuesday, be in Lagos to discuss with the chambers of commerce in the South West on how he intends to improve the economy of Nigeria, to achieve a double digit growth.

Recall that the 80-page plan, christened Renewed Hope, was formally launched in Abuja on 21 October by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On 17 December, Tinubu addressed a coalition of Arewa groups in Kaduna during which he highlighted the key elements of the plan, especially as they benefit the people of Northern Nigeria.

