Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Sunday sent a subtle solidarity message to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

This was made known by the Deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal who represented Seyi Makinde in Ondo State at the reception of Tinubu by the leader of Afenifere, Pa Fasoranti.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that Fasoranti and the leadership of Afenifere, the Yoruba cultural and political organisation to present his Action Plan on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with.

Lawal noted that though separated by political affiliation, but united by strong ethnic bonds.

Seyi Makinde and four other PDP governors believed to be aggrieved over party leadership tussles have been at loggerheads with the Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu over the zoning of the party’s chairmanship seat.

Makinde and notably, Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike boycotted Atiku’s campaign launch in Akwa Ibom state including a recent campaign held in Edo state, moves believed to have heightened tensions in the camps of Atiku’s loyalist

Political pundits predicted defections with many believing the five aggrieved PDP governors, including Makinde might pitch their tents with the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

[VIDEO] Tinubu: Makinde sends message to Fasoranti, other Yoruba leaders pic.twitter.com/hYidgve8rl — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 30, 2022

Speaking in the Yoruba language at the event, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Bayo Lawal who represented Gov Makinde, stressed that the people of his state will stand with the decision of Yoruba leaders as regards the 2023 presidential election.

His words: “ Since Makinde became governor, he doesn’t joke with anything that concerns the Yoruba people, whenever baba (Pa Fasoranti) calls him, he is always available.

“Whenever there is an event, either organized by Afenifere or any other Yoruba group, Gov Makinde will always be supportive. Though we are not of the same political affiliation, but we are bound by ethnicity”.

“The message he sent me to deliver here is that, whatever you are doing in Yorubaland, Makinde, Oyo people are in support of it.”

After ending his speech at the event, Lawal sang a song Yoruba song, “…Asiwaju ni wa, Asiwaju ni wa” which literally means “We are the one who leads” and the same song can be interpreted as a pledge to Tinubu (Asiwaju)

Vanguard reported that Bola Tinubu visited Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti where he unveiled his action plan and was blessed by the Yoruba leader who dismissed Ayo Adebanjo to labour party’s candidate, Peter obi.

