By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday described the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the most qualified candidate among all those vying for the top most political job in the country.

Daniel disclosed this at an empowerment programme put together by Gateway Front Foundation and Gateway Movement, held in Sagamu, the headquarters of Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.

Daniel, who is the Ogun East Senatorial candidate of APC in the forthcoming general elections, said he owes the successes recorded during his 8-year tenure as the governor of Ogun State to his relationship with Tinubu.

While Tinubu was the Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007, Daniel on the other hand was at the helms of affairs in Ogun State from 2003 to 2011.

He said, "majority of the projects he executed during his 8-year tenure were influenced by Tinubu".

Daniel said majority of the projects he executed during his tenure as the Ogun State’s helms man were influenced by Tinubu and still standing the test of time in the Gateway State.

The empowerment programme witnessed distribution of an agricultural tractor worth about N10 million being given as star prize, alongside a Toyota Highlander SUV vehicle as first prize.

The ex-governor who recalled his relationship with the former Lagos State governor noted that all the current presidential candidates currently vying for the top political office in the country are “eminently qualified” but added that Tinubu is best among them.

“When we came onboard in 2003, we said Ogun State was a land we called a “sleeping giant” and we said our mission was to wake up that sleeping giant”.

“Let me confess that a lot of those things that I came to implement in the State was because of my relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You know what we did, it is not only in Ogun East that we worked, we worked in Ogun West and you saw them, also, we worked in Ogun Central, but there are certain things that God enabled us to commence in Ogun State, one of them is the international airport”.

“I agree that a lot people who are now trying to be president are very qualified, but Tinubu is our own”, Daniel said

Also speaking at the event, former Commissioner for Financial in Lagos State, Wale Edun, commended Daniel, attesting to his cordial relationship with Tinubu.

Edun noted that presenting Daniel as a Senatorial candidate at this time is a round peg in a round hole.

