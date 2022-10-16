.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A few days after his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP met with Northern leaders, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Monday meet with the same group.

A statement from the Tinubu Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman noted that the interactive session is at the behest of leaders from northern Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Joint Committee.

According to Rahman, the meeting is part of a wider interaction with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

the event, which holds at the Arewa House in Kaduna, is organised by a coalition of six groups and institutions from the North. They include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa House, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa and Arewa Research and Development Project.

The statement added that the APC presidential candidate would attend the event as part of his decision to engage all segments of Nigerian society with his campaign message of hope, national unity and prosperity.

“The open interaction, scheduled for 1pm on Monday, will be televised live on Television Continental (TVC)”, said Rahman.