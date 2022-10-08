.

The APC Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central Chief Ede Dafinone has said that the APC Federal Government under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tackle unemployment, inflation, insecurity, Agriculture and the high cost of fuel when he emerges as the president in the coming 2023 elections.

The Delta central senatorial hopeful stated this when he visited APC leaders and members in Ward 1, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dafinone said that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well grounded in the art of governance having done it in Lagos State where he governed for 8 years and made Lagos State a mega-state.

He assured the party faithful as their senator in an APC government, he will deliver the dividends of democracy to them and the people of Delta Central, when elected, come 2023, adding that APC bring the desired but elusive development in Delta come 2023.

He asserted that the APC will win the 2023 general from Lagos to Delta, from the North and South-South, South West and the South East.

While assuring them that their votes will count, unlike before because the days of snatching ballot boxes are over, he implored them to go on door-to-door campaigns for him.

The APC Delta Central Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki tasked the APC faithful in Ward 1, to rally round and mobilize support for Chief Ede Dafinone and all the party candidates, adding the campaign this time is door-to-door.

Chief Akpeki who went down memory lane, told them how he accompanied the father of the APC senatorial candidate, Late Senator David Omueya Dafinone to the National Assembly in 1979 during the regime of Late President Shehu Shagari under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) during which his Late Senator Dafinone influenced the siting of Delta Steel Company Aladja and the Sapele Sea-port, all in Delta Central.

Those in attendance during the visit include Comrade S.O. Aghoghovwia leader of the APC in the ward, the Chairman of the party in the ward Comrade Justice Iyasere, the youth leader Comrade Henry Ikekeregor, and the woman leader Madam Taiye Bafor.

