By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured citizens that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu will replicate the achievements recorded in Lagos State in different sectors at the federal level when elected as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, also, urged public office holders and political class to be deliberate in engaging the youths to foster development, peace and unity in the country.

On the support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the formal commissioning of the Peace Park in Lagos on Saturday, said the initiative was to ensure peaceful existence among residents of the state, saying that nothing will be impossible in the country with peace and tranquility.

Sanwo-Olu, explained that the Peace Park built by Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency, LASPARK, would serve as a source of convergence, unity and tourist attraction to Lagos residents, especially youths in the state.

According to him, ‘’Vote for APC, vote for our party. We are not going anywhere. The presidency is coming here. We will show Nigerians how we have done it in Lagos. We will show Nigerians what has worked for us in Lagos that we want to borrow the Federal Government.’’

The governor said the event was a clarion call to residents of the state that they have a listening government, adding that the administration is committed to fulfilling its promises.

He noted that the government is committed to changing the face of Lagos to a bigger and better state, as well as touching lives in a deliberate and consistent manner.

“Everywhere you go in Lagos, you will see that we are touching lives. There is no place in the state that we are not doing meaningful development,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the facility is a significant event to identify with the good programmes to be delivered to residents of the state.

The Peace Park which is an initiative of the governor, which is strategically located at the intersection between Ikorodu Road and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the governor said, was to further promote peaceful coexistence among Lagosians, especially as the 2023 general elections approach.

Sanwo-Olu added: “When we make a commitment, we keep to that. You have a government that is truly committed to what you ask for and what you desire.

“We are handing over this facility to our youths, who will see this place as a source of convergence and a source of unity.”