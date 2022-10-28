.

Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerians to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, saying he can make Nigeria great again.

Obasa stated this during the presentation of the 2023 budget estimate of N1,692 trillion from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the assembly in Lagos on Thursday.

He described Lagos as a ‘Star State,’ adding that it had enjoyed consistency in governance, beginning from administration’s Tinubu as governor.

Obasa said, “I also want to appeal to members of our great party in Lagos and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to keep the tempo high by engaging Nigerians with Sen. Bola Tinubu’s plans for a better country.

“Nigeria will be great again, and our collective hope should be on the APC presidential candidate who understands what Nigeria needs at this time.

“To all our party leaders, particularly the GAC members, we must continue in our determination and focus to keep Lagos strong and healthy enough for us.

“I am confident that we will continue to win in every situation and in the coming election,” he said.

Obasa noted that Tinubu was an easy sell, as his footprints remained indelible in Lagos.

“Today, Lagos still enjoys an internally-generated revenue of N51 billion monthly from the paltry N600 million it was making in 1999,” he said.

The speaker said this was the result of the various economic policies initiated by Tinubu while he was the governor.

He also noted that Tinubu’s education and health policies were the best of the period and still being referenced till date.

Obasa also urged the Federal Government to approve the allocation of one per cent special status for Lagos.

According to him, each day, the state experiences an influx of people who come with the hope of having the opportunity to eke out a living.

He said that the state had sustained this attraction because it continued to enjoy good leadership.

The speaker maintained that the state accounted for about 20 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and about 10 per cent of its population.

Obasa said this was not, however, to gloss over the impact of such massive movement of people to the state.

He said that this was evident in the state’s infrastructures that were consistently overstretched, thus requiring constant attention.

This, the speaker said, was why they would continue to agitate for the allocation of one per cent special status for the state.

