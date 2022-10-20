By Olayinka ajayi

The media team of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in Bayelsa has accused the State Governor, Douye Diri of using intimidating them.

According to a party executive of the APC in the State, Ebikpoemi Bobby Ugo II said: “Governor Diri has resorted to the use of the commissioner of police in the state to intimidate APC State Excos and the Tinubu Media Team.

“A warrant issued by the office of the commander, Anti Kidnapping Unit in the State for the arrest of Preye Bagoll was obtained by our correspondent.

“In the letter, Preye was instructed to come along with Ebikpoemi Bobby Ugo, Gborienemi Mark Charles and Funkebi Atabala”.

The group said Ebikpoemi Bobby Ugo was on Wednesday arrested by the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Nigerian Police.

“As obtained via the police invitation sent to them, they were expected to present themselves on Friday but the State government issued another directive for the police to arrest them.”