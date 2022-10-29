The FAME Foundation has called on Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, and other presidential candidates, contesting in the 2023 election, to address the challenges of climate change in their manifestoes.

Its Executive Director, Mrs Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, made the call on Saturday at the “Green Ball Walk for Climate” in Abuja.

Ogunleye-Bello: “We urge political candidates running in the upcoming general elections in 2023 to address the issues of climate change in their respective manifestoes.

“The government at all levels, Federal, State, or Local, must play a role in tackling the issue of climate change.

“We also call for a new approach to implementing climate policies into practice for inclusivity and sustainability.”

She said that the need to prevent self-defeating austerity, national contexts and the promotion of government and public cooperation in achieving climatic and environmental goals must be considered in policy initiatives.

According to her, the impact of climate change is greatest in Nigeria and Africa, where emissions are relatively little compared to the rest of the world.

The foundation executive director said that severe climatic dangers were current environmental problems being faced by Nigerians, as 33 out of the nation’s 36 states were being ravaged drastically by floods.

“Citizens residing in specific locations, such as rural communities, refugee camps, slums and underserved communities, are already at a higher risk from climate change.

“They are the most vulnerable to the effects of these damages, because of things like high illiteracy rates, poor governance and little to no actions and policies to control climate change.

“We, thereby, demand that the Nigerian Government take immediate action to address the ongoing climate disaster affecting the nation.

“We demand that they take note of Nigerians’ sufferings and consider a long-term solution to the matter.

“We urge the delegates to the upcoming COP27 in Egypt to examine the country’s climate situation objectively and make decisions that will benefit the country, particularly the most vulnerable and impacted.

“We anticipate that they will take actions that will improve Nigeria’s climatic and environmental situation,” she said

