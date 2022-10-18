.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Tuesday addressed the final Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration at the presidential villa Abuja.

Recall that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, had at the opening of the two-day retreat on Monday said the retreat had been structured into three main focus areas.

According to him “First is an overview of ministerial performance within the last three years of the administration, presenting key achievements and identifying opportunities for improvement.

“Second will reflect on lessons and good practices from the Kenyan presidential delivery unit while the third is ways to accelerate the delivery of flagship projects and programmes of the Buhari administration before the end of the tenure in May 2023.”