The absence of Ramon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel as the first defendant in the resumed sitting on the murder of Timothy Adegoke has been ascribed to his deteriorated ill health.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Muyiwa Awojoodu, made available to Vanguard he said that the absence of his principal and owner of Hilton Hotels’ in court was not intentional but due to his health challenges.

According to him, Adedoyin, through his lawyers, had earlier, applied to the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo to allow the Ilesa Correctional Center bring his medical report to the court and the issue had dragged since September 2022.

“The lawyers representing Femi Falana Chambers, one Mrs Biliqees Abolude countered the request and informed the court that the request of Barr. Unanji Lawal, counsel to Dr Adedoyin is not true.

“The affidavit of Mrs Baliqees and one Fatimah Adesina said they doubt the medical reports of Dr Adedoyin as signed by medical doctors.

“One would have expected that his medical reports be studied as claimed or have his health examined rather than dispel the request of his lawyers.

“Dr Adedoyin’s health calls for consequences of inattention and should not be toiled with and the arguments of the lawyers from Femi Falana Chambers are baseless because they are not medical practitioners, hence Dr Adedoyin’s health should not be treated with levity by the court as the law is not to persecute”, he added.

The statement further states that as a prominent son of Osun State, who also established a University in his home town, it is enough to guarantee that he will not jump bail, if granted bail on grounds of a medical report.

“The medical reports, according to the officials of the correctional center take maximum 48hrs from earlier ones issued by the Osun State government.

“The Ilesa correctional center does not have a medical doctor, nor drugs as most of the inmates buy their drugs. Neither is there a heart specialist or equipment to treat Dr Adedoyin’s health challenges which has deteriorated.

“After all, while under the court in Abuja, he was granted medical bail at the National Hospital, Abuja by the presiding Judge at that time.

Dr Adedoyin was not in court on medical grounds and has no other reason to stay away from the courts.” The statement concluded.

