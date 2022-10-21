By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta state have been enjoined to see the affirmation of the Speaker Delta state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the candidate of the party in next year’s governorship election by the Supreme court as a case of no victor ,no vanquish, saying all should come together to work for the victory of the party at the general polls.

Chairman Warri south local government area, Dr Tidi Michael made the appeal in a statement congratulating Hon Sheriff on the apex court’s victory.

“”No victor, no vanquish, the Supreme Court having appended a judicial seal to the candidature of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, it is hoped that all party faithfuls will ride on the crest of the momentum of this validation to ensure resounding victory for all our candidates in the February and March, 2023 general elections.

“On behalf of my family and associates, I heartily felicitate with our gubernatorial candidate on this victory. Congratulations to the PDP family in Delta.”

Tidi further urged residents of Warri south local government area to stop dumping refuse in water channels and drainage, saying this way they would avert flood problems in the local government area