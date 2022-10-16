.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three members of the robbery gang tormenting parts of Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State have been killed in a gun battle with men of the Benue State Police Command in the Afia axis of the state.

The police also recovered a gun, ammunition, machete and charms from members of the gang some of who reportedly escaped with bullet wounds.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, the Police in Ukum LGA engaged the gang after receiving distress calls from robbery victims in the area.

Part of statement read, “on October 14, at about 11pm, a distress call was received from Afia, Ukum LGA that armed robbers were robbing within the area. A patrol team was deployed to the area swiftly.

“On reaching the scene, the robbers engaged the police in a gun duel. Three of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead while other suspects escaped with wounds.

“Items recovered from them includes one locally made pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, a matchet and some items suspected to be charms.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Mr. Wale Abass commends efforts of members of the community to assist the police in the operation and assures them of quick response to distress calls.”