By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA – The University of America, Temecula, California, has elevated three Nigerians to the rank of professorship.

The three Nigerians include a renowned academic and former Accountant-General of Enugu State, Dr Paschal Okolie; a Chartered System Account and Forensic expert, Dr. Chukwuma Vitalis Onah; and Dr. Oladoyin Awoyale.

The dons were officially conferred with the professorial status weekend, at the Central Washington College of Nursing Sciences, Enugu Main Campus, an affiliate of the University of America.

While Onah was promoted to the rank of Adjunct Professor of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination, Dr Okolie, was elevated to the rank of Adjunct Professor of Public Finance and Accounting at the Institution.

Awoyale was also promoted to the rank of Professor of Law at the University.

Presenting the newly promoted professors for investiture, the Director of Quality Assurance at the Institution, Prof. Christopher Orga, said the academic giants were considered worthy for the investiture having met several academic requirements and criteria.

This, he said, include teaching and learning, research and academic leadership, among others.

He said the University received “a long list of applications” but that the trio were able to meet and scale through rigorous reviews of the University to qualify for professorship in the Institution.

He said: “They went through scrutiny and were found worthy. We had a long list of applications, but only three of them made it to the finishing line.”

Orga who is also the visiting professor of Business Administration, stressed that the professorship was not an award, but meritoriously given to the recipients in recognition of their stellar performances and achievements in various aspects of academic and non-academic endeavours.

“They have demonstrated exceptional ability in variety of fields of academic excellence that is widely recognized both locally and globally,” Prof. Orga noted.

In a message, the President and Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Prince Gamaliel, said the University authority was impressed by the works and competences of the new professors.

He explained that their records of academic excellence qualified them for the professorship.

Speaking further, Gamaliel, who was represented by the University’s Proctor, Prof. Mike Ikupolati, urged the new professors to sustain the tempo and carry out more research to guide policy formulation and improve governance across the world.

He said, “They are supposed to be playing a major role in developing Nigeria.

“And in their various fields, we expect them to carry out lots of researches that will generate results that can help policy formulation in Nigeria and especially in Enugu State.

“So that they will be able to make meaningful contribution to national development,” Gamaliel said.

Expressing gratitude to God for attaining the academic feat, Okolie, commended the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing him with the opportunity to gain public service experience thereby paving the way for his journey into the international stage.

“I feel fulfilled. I feel happy. I am overjoyed because that’s the (highest) you can attain in the academic world,” he said.

Continuing, Prof Okolie said, “I am happy because I have also attained highest height in the civil service having retired as a Permanent Secretary and Accountant-General.

“Today, I have made in-road into the academic world because I have been promoted to the rank of a professor.”

On his part, Prof. Onah, lauded the University for finding him worthy for the professorship.

Onah who is also a Senior Lecturer in Department of Forensic Accounting and Security Studies and equally an External Examiner in the University of America in Africa and Asia assured that he would deploy his knowledge in the fight against financial fraud in Nigeria.

“I am going to be very assiduous in my duty as a professor of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination, to ensure that financial fraud in the society is highly minimized,” he said.

Asked if he would contribute in fighting corruption in Nigeria, Onah said, “We will be organizing symposium and seminars on fraud and fraud evaluations in the country to ensure that people know the implications of all these frauds especially electronic frauds.”

He contended that Nigeria’s economy had been unstable as a result of the activities of corrupt politicians who deplete our treasury through fraud.

RELATED NEWS