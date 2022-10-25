Police officers at the scene of the shooting on Monday

Not fewer than three people, including the 19-year-old suspect who opened fire at a high school in St Louis, Missouri, died on Monday.

According to BBC, seven others were fatally injured in the shooting that happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School around 9:00 am.

The doors of the school building were shut and the details of how the suspect who was identified as Orlando Harris entered the school have not been established.

Harris was gunned down after his weapon jammed in mid-attack as he engaged in a gun duel with the police.

The witnesses told the authorities that his motive for the attack at the school of about 400 students was unclear.

A teenage girl was pronounced dead inside the school, while one woman died in hospital, police told local media.

The seven injured – three girls and four boys – all had non-life-threatening injuries, according to local media.

Students were running out of the school when officers arrived and said the attacker had a “long gun”, according to the city’s police commissioner Michael Sack.

He said seven security workers on site had acted quickly to notify other staff and contact the police.

The gunman was found to be carrying hundreds of bullets that were sorted into nearly a dozen high-capacity magazines, but Sack later added: “This could have been much worse.”

