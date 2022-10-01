..As United Emu Support Group declares support for Agege, Osanebi

Kinsmen of Chief Godwill Obielum today said no amount of threats and intimidations will deter them from supporting and mobilizing support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation from Ushie, Egwedhe, Ugute and Ogbarude communities, notable community leader, Dr. Sylvanus Emili said despite threats and intimidations from members of the other party, they will remain resolute in their support for Agege, Osanebi and all candidates of the APC.

According to Dr. Emili, it will no longer be business as usual as the people of Ushie and other communities in ward ten of Ndokwa East, have all decided to embrace the broom party.

For United Emu Support Group, Henry Ikoko said the group will move into various quarters to lockdown Emu-Ebendo and other communities in Emu Clan for the APC.

Osanebi in his response urge the people to remain steadfast in their support for APC, advising them to refrain from confrontational politics.

RELATED NEWS