…To review U.S. security advisory, re-strategizes security management nationwide

…As DSS asks Nigerians to take necessary precautions

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, heads of tactical squads domiciled in the FCT, and state command CPs to restrategize security management within their jurisdictions, following the elevated security threat warnings issued by the US Embassy and British High Commission in Nigeria.“He also said Force Headquarters would continually avail state commands and strategic commanders with the required support, logistics, and deployments necessary to provide safety to all and sundry in Nigeria.

The IGP noted that the NPF would continue to work with other security agencies to make every part of the country, including the FCT, safe.

Force Public Relations Office, Muyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed these in a statement, said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby reassures Nigerians and all other residents and visitors in the country that it will effectively review the United States of America Embassy in Abuja’s security advisory which was issued, widely circulated, and published by the media on October 23rd, 2022, indicating an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the capital city of Abuja.

“A review of the advisory is necessary due to the fact that Police, as the lead agency in internal security, will not take any threat intelligence, either actionable or not, for granted. Thus, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.

“In furtherance of his zeal and strategies to decimate activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the FCT and other parts of the country, and to analyze and de-escalate threats gathered from various intelligence at the Force’s disposal, the U.S advisory inclusive, the IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a counter-terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise, codenamed Operation Darkin Gaggawa.

“It will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School opposite the Force Headquarters, Abuja, between Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th October, 2022.

“The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different units and formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes.

DSS asks Nigerians to take necessary precautions

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services, DSS, has called on Nigerians to take necessary precautions and be security conscious, in view of the security advisory released by the US Embassy on possible terror attack on Abuja.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS made the call in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

He said that the DSS had issued a similar advisory in the past and urged residents to remain alert and calm.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them,” he added.

Afunanya said the service was working with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.

The US Embassy security advisory alert issued on Sunday said targets for the attack may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, etc.

It said others are hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities and international organisations.

RELATED NEWS