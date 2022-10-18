By Godfrey Bivbere

The Port Standing Task Team, PSTT has alleged that the recent accusation of corruption by a truckers group under the aegis of Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association COMTUA is not unrelated to attempts to make the Team set up by the Presidency to rid the port corridor of articulated trucks, shanties and bribe collection spots, to compromise for their sake.

The PSTT comprises of all security agencies of the nation, including the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, the Department of States Security, DSS, among others, was inaugurated by the Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo.

Recall that COMTUA through its President, Yinka Aroyehun, in a newspaper publication recently accused the PSTT of collecting bribes through third party arrangements.

National Coordinator of the PSTT, Moses Fadipe, while speaking with journalists in Lagos, said they have challenged COMTUA to come forth with evidence of fraud and extortion of truckers.

Fadipe said that since the publication about three weeks ago and the challenged for COMTUA to provide evidence, they have not done so. He further disclosed that PSTT had written to notify the security agencies of the allegation.

Fadipe also said that COMTUA is in the habit of violating port rules, as well as coming behind the back to pressure PSTT to free their trucks. One of such violation is a truck allegedly belonging to COMTUA members, which was recently arrested for operating double licensed plate numbers.

He said it is not true that the PSTT collects kick backs through fees collected from arrested trucks kept in third party facility as alleged by COMTUA, stressing that its operating process is known to all; and was arrived at after a stakeholders meeting before the take off of operations of the Team.

According to him, “At that point, I wrote to all the security apparatus under the PSTT, intimating them of the publication. Two weeks after, I got a call from the DSS at Shangisha Command, Lagos. On getting there, they showed me the same publication and interrogated me. I believe that, for them to have invited me, every party to this story would be invited by the DSS.

“The allegation of fraud against the PSTT is baseless, and libellous. I know which duty and beat that any member of the team is working at every time, we have specific hours of duty, if anyone is found wanting, it is easy to catch such a person. We don’t walk alone, whenever you see our team outside, all the agencies are always on ground and you would see the inscription on their vehicles, it is a convoy assignment” he said

“The allegation (by COMTUA) is that the PSTT uses a third party facility to detain trucks, and by extension, all the proceeds of that third party facility have a way of flowing back to the PSTT. We challenged them to prove it, because the facility does not belong to us.

“When your truck is apprehended for obstruction, the first approach is to direct the driver to move away. However, most of the trucks park on the access road without the drivers inside. When this is the case, the PSTT would tow the truck.

“The next thing is to take you to a truck park closer to where you are arrested; we use different truck parks which COMTUA is referring as third party facility. The truck park would never release you until you have perfected your documentation and the PSTT okays it.

“While you are at the park, the FRSC would engage you and check your documents, if not valid, they all have fine. After updating your documents, you would write a letter of undertaking that you would not do that again. This letter could be written by the company or the truck manager.

“Every truck apprehended by FRSC are issued remittal forms, you go to the bank and pay directly to the TSA Account. After this, you come back to write the letter of undertaking and attach everything. Without the park owners seeing a complete document and our authority, they won’t release the truck

“The park charge daily for the number of days truck staying there and PSTT has nothing to do with this.

Majority of the trucks we are arresting do not have papers, some of them have not updated their documents for the past fifteen years” he said.