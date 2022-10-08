By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Comrade Chinedu Ogah, OON, Saturday exclaimed that those calling for the removal of the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Rt. Hon. Abiodun James Faleke were indirectly plotting the downfall of APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

Ogah who cautioned those behind the plot to desist from such nefarious act added that the pedigree and commitment of Faleke towards the emergence of the APC Presidential candidate, were enough evidence of what he (Faleke) can do to guarantee the victory of APC in next year’s polls.

Disclosing this to Newsmen, Ogah stated that the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and member representing, Ikeja Federal Constituency at the National Assembly was fit for the job and would pilot the Secretairal affairs of Presidential Campaign Council competently.

He said: “I want to caution those calling for the removal of Rt. Hon. Faleke as Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to desist from such nefarious act.

“It is an evil act. Those doing that are the ones planning the down fall of APC and Tinubu in 2023. Faleke was not sleeping as he was doing everything possible by galvanizing support in the 774 Council areas in the country for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Where were they when he was using his salary to canvass for Tinubu in different parts of the country? Because they could not stand to drum support for Tinubu at the convention, and Falake and other kitchen cabinet of Asiwaju made it work, now they want to bring their evil mind to work against him.

“Hon. Faleke is an easy going human being with high level of acceptability. He is very free minded person who gives everybody his or her due, approval and attention. So, those requesting his removal are not planning for the APC to win next year’s election.

“Faleke has done so much and if not that he is from Lagos, we would have suggested that he becomes the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council but the person that is the DG is also very good.

“And nobody should tamper with the line up in the Campaign Council but rather we should add to the Council, notable, reliable and courageous personalities who will guarantee the success of APC at the polls.”

