By Ada Osadebe

Reality TV personality Dorathy Bachor has come under criticism from Twitter users for drinking and celebrating at Rico Swavey’s candle light service.

Some ex-housemates of BB Naija, celebrities, friends and family members of the late Swavey gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute to the ex-BB naija housemate who died on Thursday morning.

A clip from the candle light service posted by Dorathy on her Twitter page sees reality stars and other celebrities at the tribute raising glasses and singing gleefully in unison.

They were all dressed in black drinking and toasting to Rico while singing “Forever Young” by Jay Z.

We love you Rico 🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/7SxlaXpf2U — Dorathy Bachor🌍 (@Thedorathybach) October 19, 2022

Tweeps have since expressed their displeasure at such display, describing it as unseemly in light of the circumstances surrounding the death of Swavey.

According to some tweeps, they said Swavey died at a very young age, and the idea of celebrating at his candle light service is wrong, but rather his death should be mourned.

@Allezamani said, “Who die Naim lose, a lot of the persons I’m seeing in this clip are planning to get drunk and hit it hard tonight. I say it again, In whatever you do, try your best to stay alive.”

@mmuyiiwaa said, “That guy was 29, he died few days to his birthday. You guys couldn’t even be sober at his candle light service. Any excuse just to flex and post for the gram. It’s so insensitive to be singing that forever young song too, Rico didn’t want to live forever young? Disgraceful.”

@zebisco said, “The Rico that they said when he had accident, dey called most numbers on his phone and no one showed up, only one of his contacts showed up and you guys are here showcasing fake love.”

@evelynkud said, “No one of them showed up doesn’t mean they don’t love him.. people also have things they are doing .. maybe they may not be available at that moment. And no one even expected this to happen. Give people the benefit of doubt.”

@_oyindamolaa said, “29 year old burial. You posted a video of you guys drinking, smoking . Dancing to forever young.Uhmm.”

Dorathy replied a critic who claimed that the act wasn’t a show of love.

She wrote, ”You’re mad. You follow me before big brother. I’ve never heard congratulations from you on anything I’ve done after but when there’s a tweet cooking me, you feel the need to speak. Block yourself now. I don’t even care about these other mfs, but its your Audacity for me.”

You follow me before big brother 😂 I’ve never even heard congratulations from you on anything I’ve done after but when there’s a tweet cooking me, you feel the need to speak 🤣 block yourself now. I don’t even care about these other mfs but it’s your Audacity for me https://t.co/1pf3fyVDMj — Dorathy Bachor🌍 (@Thedorathybach) October 19, 2022