Omonoia Nicosia manager, Neil Lennon has said that the current Manchester United team are way different from that of the last few years.

Speaking ahead of team’s clash at the Old Trafford on Thursday, the Cypriot side’s manager stated that Erik Ten Hag’s side have improved in performance and mentality.

Man United came back from a goal down to beat Omonoia Nicosia in the first leg and also came back in the game against Everton at the weekend to win

Lennon believes that there is more composure to this current United squad than he has seen in recent time.

He said, “Over the last few years they’ve been very inconsistent, but I think from what I’ve seen and in my own opinion there’s a definite subtle change in the way their playing.

“Alright they didn’t get off to a great start and they then won a lot of games before the defeat in the derby, but the reaction against us – I thought their attitude was very good.

“And on Sunday against Everton, I thought they were excellent, and they looked very composed and not in a great deal of trouble and I thought they should have won the game by more.

“I’m seeing a different Man United now to the one that was a little bit sort of cataclysmic last year at times – I think they’ve got more composure about them.”

The Northern Irishman added: “The midfield looks very strong – obviously the addition of Casemiro I think could be a great signing as the season goes on.

“But I do see a huge improvement in their performance and mentality.”