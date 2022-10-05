By Efosa Taiwo

Former Arsenal captain, Thierry Henry has said that Arsenal can only be considered title contenders if they are still up there in January.

The Gunners are on top of the table after winning seven of their eight games, including a 3-1 victory over rival, Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday.

Henry told CBS Sports: “Competing and for me, I always say it’s not because it’s Arsenal or any different team, when you pass Boxing Day and Christmas, it’s going to be different because you have the World Cup, but when you pass January and you’re still up there, competing for the title, then you’re a title contender.”

Henry admitted that the Arsenal team are now a different team, stressing that the victory over Tottenham at the weekend didn’t come to him as a surprise.

“I’m not surprised with the result because whenever they come to us, I don’t know what happens with them, but they don’t usually perform – one win in 29 visits, so it usually happens,” the 45-year-old said.

“But what I like with the Arsenal team right now is that it’s a different team. If you talk about something that’s important, it’s a different team.

