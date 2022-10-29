.

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

There was pandemonium Saturday morning at Egerton street in the Calabar South Local government area, following the killing of a Police sergeant, Peter Ikwen by unidentified gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the tragic incident to Vanguard on the telephone said it was quite unfortunate and won’t go unpunished.

“From the information I have the incident took place at about 8:00 am today, he just stepped out from the Obong’s palace where he was posted on duty, but was attached to Atakpa Division, he wanted to ease himself before he was shot and killed.

“It was on his way that his assailants accosted him close to the dustbin near the palace of the Obong and shot him.

“They also carted away his rifle in the process , we sympathize with the family of the deceased , but we won’t relent in getting those that did this, we will haunt them down, the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them,” she said .

