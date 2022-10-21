One of Nigeria’s best celebrity Journalist and Public Relations expert, Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo in an interview has disclosed a point in his career when suicidal thoughts crossed his mind.

Niyi, as he is fondly referred to by associates, said this as he advised upcomers and young people who want to go into media and PR to focus on building, noting that “just like me, it is not just the Niyi you know now, there is a story behind the glory, in fact there was a time I thought of committing suicide. I thought about it, not that I was going to do it because it’s a sin against God and humanity”

According to him, it was a challenging time as he had travelled all the way to Johannesburg in South Africa to cover an event in 2014 on a direct arrangement with the celebrant.

The Mega Star Magazine Publisher recalled that On arrival, there seemed to be a cabal that fought tooth and nail to deny him access to the celebrant. “They just felt that this guy, how is he penetrating? They blocked me everywhere that I was not going to see the celebrant.”

Ifetayo had borrowed money to buy flight ticket with high hopes of paying back as soon as he got back to Nigeria but was not even allowed to have lunch the day he arrived, as he was not recognised. I had deposited my international passport with the taxi driver that brought me from airport to town because there was no money to pay the cab man”

In his words, “I didn’t know what prayer to pray, and then I realised that, that was the situation that must have made some people say ok let me end it(commit suicide).

“God came through for me, He spoke. I heard John 14 verse 1, nobody was in the room, I don’t know what was there,” the Bible verse reads, “let not your heart be troubled, believe in God and also believe in me”. It was like a cold water poured on me and there was peace in the face of anxiety.

The Brand promoter revealed that the next day birthed a miraculous surprise that made him almost shed tears. He went ahead to narrate how the wife of his client recognised and expressed happiness that he (Niyi) made it to the event. Out of 7 seven journalists that attended the event, the wife of the celebrant appointed Niyi to accompanied Jamaica Ambassador to UK on a tour of Soweto.

Niyi became the talk of the event amongst his fellow journalists who had looked at him with dismay at the beginning. Niyi made much more than others at the event.

“It’s been a long way, don’t compete with anybody, be consistent in your craft and your time will come,” he added.