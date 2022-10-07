By Ada Osadebe

The Illumination Studio has released The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s first official trailer on Thursday during a Nintendo Direct.

The visual gives fans a number of their favourite characters, including multiple Koopas, Kamek, and Dry Bones.

In the film’s teaser, Bowser’s (Jack Black) army of Koopa Troopas engages in combat with the army of penguins from the kingdom of ice.

And in another scene, Mario (Chris Pratt) slides through a green pipe to reach the Mushroom Kingdom, where the renowned Moustachioed Plumber bounces between enormous red mushrooms.

The star-studded cast of the movie also features Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Pratt and Black.

During the Direct, Illumination founder Chris Meledandri disclosed that the film’s animation will be complete in one week and that the score will be recorded in 11 days, according to NintendoLife.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of the popular culture, and we are honoured to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” said Meledandri when announcing the extended cast last month.

There’s still quite some time until The Super Mario Bros. Movie appears on the big screen, as it is not slated to premiere until April 7, 2023.

