It is always most likely that we will get influenced by the things we are exposed to. But passion also plays a key role, as much as if we develop the interest, nurture and sharpen it.

The Nigerian singer Chukuigwe Ezemonye Akelachi, popularly known as Kelah kay, began his career. Though it is a common story line to find musicians belong to church choir before rising into stardom, but it not common for an individual not to toe the footprints of his early beginning as a chorister in church.

The Musician, who was born in Port Harcourt city in River state Nigeria , is a highly gifted Afro-pop singer and producer. He recently took a year-break to further re-assess his career and the business side of what he does. His absence had raised anxiety particularly from his fans, who were thirsty for more of him, having won the heart of millions of fans in his past releases.

“My music is a freestyle, all the music producers who have worked with me know this Kelah kay write good music from A-Z. When you write music, it is for the business, when you don’t write them, it’s for the culture”, Kelah kay added.

Kelah kay said that music is his talent, adding that he would use music to help families, community and society.

