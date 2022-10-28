By Dr. Oseasunmhen Ehi-Uujamhan

In the wake of a post-colonial/civil war new Nigeria, the need to find ways to improve the quality of lives for every Nigerian in the context of rapid global urbanisation became clear – globalization on the other hand had sped up industrial, urban and socio-economic development beyond any nation could slow down. Up until the early 90’s, power generation in Nigeria was arguably sufficient to meet demands across the country. Though inconsistent, it was proportionate with our level of development at that time. Children would bond around the neighbourhood during power outages; parents had a way of lying out-door in the cool of night, there were no personal computers or mobile phones to charge up. Candles, lamps, and torchlight sufficed till power was restored. However, urbanisation caught up sooner than envisaged, demand for power increased exponentially beyond government had capacity to generate. Socio-political tension in the land caused faith in governance to wane; power generation was left in the hands of everyday people. This created an uneven pattern in solving the problem, based on varying needs, class, and purchasing power. The way out presented itself as personal power generating sets. Today, virtually every building in Nigeria has at least one. What appeared a temporary x to the power problem has become part of our demographic.

It has somehow woven into the fabric of our day to day lives. There’s already a generation that cannot imagine a generator-free society. In fairness to the government, the dynamics of power needs, generation and distribution keep changing at a pace faster than current infrastructure coupled with an increasing population. Solving the problem will therefore take a little more patience and cooperation from the Nigerian people within current infrastructural framework. Going forward, this make-shift government of the people, a corollary of global urban engagement must evolve along the lines of research, knowledge, benefits and the consequences of our actions. Reports reveal about 68% of homes in Africa don’t have access to power. This not so good statistic creates multi-faceted problems for the realities of globalisation beyond investment decisions, economic growth, hospitals left without tools needed to save lives, blackouts and vulnerable security situations.

In addition to these already critical issues is a gradual loss of a healthy climate – the emergence of a problem trying to solve one. We are urgently losing blue skies and clean atmosphere in exchange for power, through massive and consistent emission of carbon monoxide (CO) from every-home-using generating set, which is easily every home in Nigeria already.

In Lagos, Africa’s largest metropolis and one of the fastest growing cities in the world, 72% of its residents have access to less than 5 hours of electricity daily, which keeps generators on for longer periods. Considering a case-study averaging one generating set to a home, in a city with about 4.75 million houses, the math as to why the skies are perpetually grey isn’t complex. Reports reveal that about 60 million Nigerians own generators, which results in about 60 million generating sets in use, likely the highest number of standby power anywhere. Imagine the running time for such a large number of generators; it appears government power supply is the standby perhaps. More importantly, concerns should tilt toward the consistent discomfort generated by this application. Conscious efforts should be ongoing to discontinue this solution within a time-frame before it becomes an unfortunate part of life.

Generator fumes have been tagged ‘silent killer’ by experts, due to its ability to accumulate in the lungs when inhaled. The deluge of deadly emission from massive usage of generators over a long period has put the lives of citizens at severe risk. There’s a reason why this application is not welcome in developed countries, especially around human settlement. If you care to compare the nature and clarity of our atmosphere to that of developed countries, it’s not so hard to figure out where all the blue skies have gone.

With a whooping over N1.56 trillion, (about $13.35 billion) spent on fuelling generating sets per annum, and a fortune generated from generator importation of over $185.5 million (about N40.8 billion) in Nigeria yearly; it doesn’t quite appear this solution is approaching closure soon. A survey by CityThinkGroup on the usage of power generating sets in Lagos, showed 100 out of 100 homes using generators.

In recent times the Federal Government of Nigeria banned the importation of certain low-cost generators, ‘’I pass my neighbour’’ as it is popularly called – a good move with little impact on the problem. Fortunately, there’s no supply without demand. Capital spent over the years on generators could generate safer, cleaner and healthier power for tomorrow. The quality of life for citizens shouldn’t be negotiated. An ailing atmosphere can be regained, a dying climate can be salvaged, and the health & safety of everyone can be restored. Only if we come to a unanimous resolve to undo what we started. It begins with asking your architect for a solar panel design rather than a generator house, it begins with the government enforcing policies that apply renewable energy solutions in government buildings rather than generators, it begins with you and me. In the UK, asides regular power generation, the capacity of solar power generated is greater than the regular power generated in Nigeria. Clearly, scathing sun could translate into substantial power solution. Reluctance to explore and implement other feasible alternatives will deepen doom. A transition from the orthodox and what works to what’s new and better efficient hasn’t been one of Africa’s strong forte. In the words of the great philosopher, Socrates “The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new”. Newer, greener power generating solutions are already years in practice and well in use.

There are ongoing conversations about cost and affordability, but, considering the cumulative spent on carbon emitting power generating sets over a period, the issue of affordability is easily knocked out. Besides, what’s the cost of our lives? What’s the cost of our earth?

This paper is an information/facts based endeavour that seeks to create and improve cities through detailed research, design, planning, education and rethinking. One believes that understudying the dynamics of urbanism will improve our interaction with the environment for better living conditions in the context of sustainable development. Our work caters for governments, planners, businesses, schools, environmentalists, and everyday people.

