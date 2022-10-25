I would like to start by saying that Africa has in the last 3-Years become an attractive investment destination and also a key marketplace for trade and investment. This simply means massive opportunities for growth and economic development.

However, the digital revolution has catalysed an increase in the access and use of financial services across the world, transforming ways in which people and businesses access capital, receive payments, borrow funds, and save money.

SMEs continue to play a major role and remain the backbone for the advancement, development, and growth drivers of the world economy. SMEs make up 90% of the private sector and are constantly creating over 55% of jobs (new job roles) in their corresponding economies. Globally, over 90% of firms are small and medium-sized enterprises employing more than half of the formal workforce worldwide and more than 63% in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

SMEs also account for most of the new jobs created (or at least as much as larger firms). They create economic opportunities such as massive employment, skill development (soft & technical), and upward mobility in diverse geographic areas across various economic sectors thus providing a livelihood and income for diverse segments of the labour force, including low-skilled workers as well as disadvantaged and marginalized groups such as young people, women, and minorities. Hence, SMEs can foster inclusive economic development and subsequently contribute to social togetherness.

In Africa today, SMEs provide an estimated 82% of jobs across the continent, representing an important driver of economic growth. Sub-Saharan Africa alone has over 46 million micro, small, and medium enterprises, almost all of which are “Micro Businesses” not left out with their own challenges.

Challenges these Business Face in Accessing Financing

African SMEs face two significant financing challenges which are “ACCESSIBILITY & AFFORDABILITY”. To give it a bit of context, let me pin real situations here:

Accessibility: refers to the ease of these SMEs to access finance. Today, SMEs in Africa are frequently informal meaning they are not formally incorporated or recognized as a business, and this makes it difficult for them to access financing. Moreover, even those that are formally registered still frequently suffer from the same accessibility challenge.

This is a significant issue because, without sufficient working capital, firms are unable to invest and grow. Bearing in mind that: “between a third and a fifth of SMEs in sub-Saharan Africa have a bank loan or line of credit”. An estimated 29.4% of firms in the region are fully credit constrained. The opaqueness of many SMEs prevents banks from lending to loanable SMEs.

Many SMEs can neither provide a credit history or entries at credit bureaus nor some sort of audited financial statements leading to problems of asymmetric information and adverse selection. This is huge!

Affordability: in my opinion refers to the cost of capital, or how much it costs for a firm to take out a loan or receive investment. The total loan cost may comprise the cost of the original loan, the interest charged, transaction costs, other ancillary fees, or even asking for collateral.

This is a serious challenge in Africa because local interest rates from banks are often in the double digits range, sometimes higher than 21–26 percent. Alternative finance providers, such as microfinance institutions or digital lenders can charge even higher rates, as much as 39 to 52 percent. High-interest rates often limit SMEs from even trying to apply for financing, not eliminating the challenges credit providers also face in making credit available to SMEs.

The Way Forward in creating sustainable access to finance for SMEs in Africa:

SMEs must embrace digital adoption in their processes e.g the use of simple ERPs for record keeping & embrace digital payment tools.

Entrepreneurs & SME Business owners should equip themselves with relevant knowledge of technology, business operations, and basic financial literacy.

The creation of diversified digital financial instruments (Blended Financing Options) thus making them accessible for SMEs in particular e.g., Development of a National Crowdfunding Platform that focuses more on entrepreneurship and business projects than international ones that raise relatively more funds for social impact-based projects.

Regulators should formulate a sustainable legal framework that sufficiently guarantees creditor protection in insolvency situations thus encouraging banks & other credit institutions to make funds available to these businesses.

Opportunities of Digitization in SME Finance:

Digitalization has the potential to address SME Financing to a varying degree:

Digitalization provides ample opportunities to decrease transactional costs to a large extent and this applies to every stage of the lending process from application to credit assessment via the processing to the monitoring of these loans.

Ability to reach financially excluded SMEs through the opportunities created by digital advances in mitigating issues of SMB opaqueness and asymmetric information. E.g., Better tools for screening and assessment of creditworthiness which improves access to finance and also de-risk financial institutions from any form of default on the side of the borrowers.

SMEs can have better access to global markets, thanks to digital revolution 4.0. Digital presence can position a business better and thus create deeper brand credibility/equity to a large extent. E.g., Business Name Incorporation, Social Media Presence, Websites, and use of other digital tools for daily operations. In Conclusion, the greatest opportunity is the potential of catching up or even leapfrogging that could be spurred by digitalization, especially since Africa is fast becoming a region with a particularly large financing gap in SME finance. The financial markets in many African countries seem to offer fertile ground for digital innovations.

Let’s Secure the Bag!

Richmond Ogigai

(Managing Partner, DevCenter Innovation,

Co-Founder WallX Africa)

