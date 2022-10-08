Breeze Production, organisers of talent hunt and reality game show, ‘The Gang Reality Show’, is gearing up for the third edition of the show themed “The Ballers Vibes”.

The Gang Reality Show is a 30-day TV programme, where contestants have an opportunity to entertain a global audience with their creativity. The show, a celebrity mentorship programme will see twenty-one ‘gangmates’ being mentored by noteworthy role models and influencers to become celebrities.

The maiden edition saw the emergence of Ilikwu Christiana Odinaka as winner. While Ezeh Chinecherem Innocent emerged winner in season 2.

This new season offers mouth-watering prizes and lots of benefits to participants. The grand prize includes a car, cash prize, an all expense-trip to Dubai, plus a Nollywood feature.

“30 Days of luxury celebrity living while in The Gang House. Activities and lifestyle of gang-mates will be aired on TV and Online platforms daily to sell each gang-mate lifestyle and influence to fans and brands,” the organisers noted.

