By Folasade Adefisayo

I am excited about the possibilities opening up for the future of our Center of Excellence, Lagos State and the Nigerian nation, as a commissioner, a citizen and an individual.

This year’s Lagos State Education Summit (August 30th and 31st) was a true eye and mind-opener, but the question to ask is, how do we restructure our education to become fit-for-purpose?

I am certain I’m not the only person who agrees with the late Nelson Mandela that ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world; and the effectiveness and overall success of any weapon must lie in achieving the purpose for which it is designed.’

Nigeria, despite the potential to be the greatest nation on Earth, continues to have trouble translating our Education which is our weapon for change. This doesn’t seem to be doing much for our growth and development, so, what do we do?

How about, learn from the best to be the best – and as far as Education models go in today’s world, Finland is acclaimed the best.

Lagos State, always striving to be the pacesetter, the best, recently entered into a partnership with the Finnish government and that’s beginning to yield fruit.

Also recently over 5000 participants converged, physically and virtually, at the Eko Hotel and Suites with the common aim of developing a sustainable, fit-for-purpose education model for the State and the Nation.

Stakeholders from government, the private sector, international agencies, NGOs and a Finnish delegation led by their ambassador to Nigeria had a two-day meeting of minds to brainstorm and draw up strategies to align our education with our aspirations.

Prior to the Summit, a group from Tampere, the Finnish city and a number of our teachers had undergone a two-week training earlier in the year, conducted an intensive workshop for schools in the State.

On the first day, teachers were guided on expanding their roles to becoming coaches who took educating beyond the classroom walls; a second day saw students and principals being taught the value of teamwork and the pooling of ideas and resources toward achieving commonly agreed goals.

Finland, it has been noted, built its highly successful education model on a student-centred curriculum, training teachers to be teacher-coaches, involving parents and guardians in monitoring and progress, an active partnering with the private sector and the integration of technology into the learning process.

Our fit-for-purpose model, it was agreed at the Summit, would incorporate these elements as it is necessarily built on the core pillars of –

• Collaboration between Government, the private sector, international agencies and other stakeholders.

• Implementation by local, state and federal ministries, departments and agencies alongside the policy makers; and

• Accountability to be sustained with NGOs, the private sector, communities and unions.

The drivers for this model’s success include: Targeted Funding, Capacity Building for Teachers, and Continuous Stakeholder deliberation and feedback.

It all would appear a tall order, but if every stakeholder is willing and able to put in the work – be held accountable, with the continued full support that we have been enjoying from our dedicated governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu alongside those of corporate and private citizens, we can concretize a fit-for-purpose education model that would serve as a bridge to take us from our current reality to where the State and Nation of our dreams is a reality: a Lagos and Nigeria with a world-class teaching workforce, producing globally competitive students who meet the demands of state, country and industry.

The future beckons!

Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo is the

Commissioner for Education, Lagos State

