The world is a global village, a statement credited to the late Marshall McLuhan, a media and communication theorist, in 1964, perfectly describes how human interconnectivity has made interaction easier due to digitalisation. At the core of this is the internet connection which provides the service that enables digital human interaction.

This connection has transcended social interaction to now include almost all forms of human life: from banking to entertainment to education to gaming, etc. We know how far we have come but there is still much more to be expected, according to Karl Toriola, the CEO of MTN Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview in his office at the MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, on Monday, September 26, 2022, Toriola, who took over the reins of leadership in March 2021, explains how the world will be shaped by digitisation.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digitisation process globally, as many turned to technology for (remote) work, (virtual) meetings, self-checkout at malls, ordering food online, digital newspapers, a rise in digital content creation and consumption, etc. Nigeria currently has 84 million internet users and this figure is projected to grow to 117 million internet users by 2027.

MTN became the first network to launch 5G in Nigeria in mid-September 2022, a feat that exponentially increases internet speed for faster connectivity. According to Toriola, this will push consumers farther into augmented reality and further improve the digitisation of the world.

He said: “Our consumers are going to increasingly live a much more digital life, end-to-end, their entire experience, from waking up in the morning to dressing up, where you can actually use things like 5G with augmented reality to see how this outfit is going to look on you today; to your transportation, financial services, entertainment, to the news that you watch, when you wake up while you’re getting ready for work. And the manner in which you watch that news, how it is customised to your tastes, desires and historical habits, is going to transform.”

But nothing is certain, according to the MTN CEO, who thinks that despite expert speculations, the degree of change cannot be completely defined yet. He added that as digitisation improves, businesses will adapt to this development and in return, technology will also evolve to meet these demands.

He said: “The truth is, we still don’t know 100% what the future will look like in 10 years. With ultra-high-speed connectivity, digital services, and financial services, it’s something we’re going to figure out along with our customers. And a lot of new business cases are going to evolve that we have no idea of today.”