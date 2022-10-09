They’ve often been seen as greedy men with champagne taste on a beer budget. Yet, toy boys are as well grounded as the average nymphet on the prowl of a sugar-daddy.

It is alright for the man to go after girls young enough to be his grand-daughter, but, a sort of an abomination for the older women to date men young enough to be their sons. “He’s not old enough to be my son,” snapped Lanre as she paraded Steve, her latest find – a sort of Adonis, well-educated and over 10 years younger than her.

“Even if he were, he’s not my son,” she insisted. Now in her mid-fifties and a mother of four, she is a ‘second wife’ that’s now an acceptable alternative to the single parent. “My husband was in his forties when we got married,” she continued.

“He was already married with children but he was a wonderful lover, I was fresh out of nursing school and he took me under his wings – after all, he was 19 years older than me and financially strong enough to keep two homes.

“Then, he retired from service – he was still rich but bored stiff not having much to do. His sex drive continued to dwindle and it came to a stage where you really had to work on him before he could get it up.

It was really frustrating, but, I’d started to look else where for sexual gratification. I mean, if it took him ages to make love to me, I could imagine how it would be with his first wife who was the same age with him. I am quite strong financially and my investments are gold mines. And if you really look at the men you tag toy boys, they’re nothing but strapping young men with decent jobs – not die-hard opportunists.

“Take Steve for instance, he works with a bank and used to be in charge of my investments. He isn’t interested in marriage but has three-kids by two women. He knew how much I am worth but has never hit me for any cash I wasn’t happy to part with. I met him socially at a party when he came to share our table.

A few days later, he was over at my place with a parcel under his arm. As I let him in, he brought out a food warmer with piping hot designer rice and stew.

“I was a bit impressed. Did men do this sort of thing these days? The stew was perfect – not the oily rubbish you get at parties these days. And there were assortment of diced snails, stock-fish and what have you. The meal was delicious as I happily supplied the chilled wine we had it with. Later, he’d confessed he’d noticed how frustrated I was trying to eat the less-than-perfect designer rice I was served at the party and decided to treat me to a good one. From then on, he dropped in from time to time and his consideration was touching. Also, my husband had already relocated to his home town with his first wife. He has a mini estate there and the children had flown the nest. He was a traditional chief with a small industry and that took care of his boredom.

“His town is less than two hours drive from Lagos. If he needs a bit of fun, he spends the odd weekend in Lagos visiting one or two of the social clubs where he is a member. In other words, most of the time, he isn’t even around not to mention wanting love-making. Now in his 70s, I’m sure the thought seldom enters his head – and if it does, he could get a better kick from the trollops he and his friends pick up at their social clubs.

“Steve was fancy-free and dashing and his body was far from the wrinkly one my husband now has. He makes me feel younger than my age and he cares. He buys me little presents too and I make sure he never falls back on his rent payments. I visit his flat only with his consent and have bought him gadgets that would make life easy for him. And it’s been a pleasure doing all those things for him. I get real value for money…”

Kenneth is not your run-of-the-mill toy-boy. He is a good businessman with money to bum, but, has always preferred the company of older women. “They’re the best choice when you’re looking for a fling,” he said cockily. “Even when they’re older and, probably, with children. They have their own cosy flats that I sneak into after giving my wife my usual excuses that I’m sure she’s tired of listening to by now.

The women I go after are well-heeled. They give fantastic dinner-parties with A-list guests. I often supply most of the booze they use and, in return, have been introduced to business contacts I seldom regret. At their parties, I’m always the perfect host, making sure everybody has the right drinks and hanging around till the last guest leaves. Women like that – knowing they wouldn’t be alone the night after a successful party.

“My wife used to get panicky at first, but, she’s resigned herself to the fact that she married a Don Juan, I can never be satisfied with a couple of women but would never jeopardise my marriage with an explosive affair. Once a relationship gets too emotionally tasking, I move on. And I’ve been kicked out a couple of times by women who’d found a better and younger lover – you win some, you lose some. No regrets though.”

RELATED NEWS