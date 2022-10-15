



By Dr Joel O. Oruche

As more than 80% of the extreme poor are rural dwellers who rely on agriculture and natural resources for their living, they are usually the hardest hit by natural and man-made disasters. Moreover, this segment of the society often face marginalization based on gender, ethnic origins or status. They are in continuous struggle to gain access to basic necessities of life, training, finance, innovation and technologies.In the face of this global challenge, there is the need for a global effort aimed at better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life. In line with this global effort and due to the importance attached to food in particular, and indeed agriculture in general, the present Administration has left no one in doubt about its commitment to achieve self-sufficiency in food production including livestock and fisheries. Government effort is geared towards ensuring every Nigerian citizen irrespective of status, has enough balanced food to eat. Thus, the emphasis is that Nigerians should produce what they eat and eat what they produce.To achieve its goal of self-sufficiency in food production requires determined efforts and the fullest cooperation of all Nigerians, it is through this joint efforts that we as a people can reverse the declining trend in agriculture production and achieve self-sufficiency in the major food crops to what they were prior to the advent of Oil and substantially increase livestock production, dairy products and fisheries.

Interestingly, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is leading in this crusade with policies and programmes that are geared towards sufficiency in food production. Such programmes like distribution of agricultural inputs and equipment, manpower training for agricultural extension workers, advocacy for local production of fertilizers to boost food production andimproved commodity value chain for smallholder farmers, mechanization, Climate Agriculture, Mainstreaming Gender into climate change: Mitigation and adaptation strategies for People with Disabilities to address Climate change and its impact, Distribution of food items to vulnerable groups among others. In keeping with the theme of this year’s celebration and in the firm belief that a sustainable world is where everyone counts, governments at all levels, the private sector, academia, civil society groups and individuals must work together in solidarity to prioritize the right of all people to food, nutrition, peace and equality. Indeed, all hands must be on deck for us to work towards an inclusive and sustainable future with expression of greater sympathy and milk of kindness in our actions for a better society for all devoid of hunger, malnutrition and starvation.

Dr Joel O. Oruche is a Director at Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, wrote in from Abuja