BY SOLA EBISENI

WE hold it as evidently true that the cause of wars within countries, figuratively referred to as civil wars, is traceable to the quest for group happiness within the states in which they are marooned in the process of statecraft. Every effort at nation building will come to naught except the existential question of inter-group relationship is first and earnestly settled. It is an understatement that the snail speed of Nigerian development, if it is truly developing, is not unconnected with the inability to resolve the national question which, in fact, is responsible for the 30 months civil war from July 1967 to January 1970.

Except for a few of them, the early nationalists were initially mainly preoccupied with Independence from Britain to the detriment of the most important question of how to peaceably govern the nations some of which were at war with one another even at the time of the imposition of British hegemony. Writing on the issue of the national question in Nigeria in a national daily of December 20, 2018, Chris O.O Biose gave an insight into the mindset of our founding fathers on the national question.

Speaking through The Hansard of the Legislative Council of March 20 to April 2, 1947, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who later became the first and only Prime Minister of Nigeria unambiguously said: “Since 1914, the British government has been trying to make Nigeria into one country, but the Nigerian people themselves are historically different in their backgrounds, in their religious beliefs, and customs and do not show themselves any sign of willingness to unite.

Nigerian unity is only a British intention for the country. Many deceive themselves by thinking that Nigeria is one particularly some of the press people … this is wrong. I am sorry to say that this presence of unity is artificial and it ends outside this chamber, the Southern tribes who are now pouring into the North are more or less domiciled here and do not mix with the Northern people … and we in the North look upon them as invaders.

Since the amalgamation of Southern and Northern provinces in 1914, Nigeria has existed as one country only on paper…it is still far from being united. Nigeria unity is only a British intention for the country.” At pages 47-48 of his book, Path to Nigeria Freedom published in 1947, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, first Premier of the defunct Western Region, wrote: “Nigeria is not a nation: It is a mere geographical expression.

There are not ‘Nigerians’ in the same sense as there are ‘English’ or ‘Welsh’ or ‘French’; the word Nigeria is merely a distinctive appellation to distinguish those who live within the boundaries of Nigeria from those who do not.” Sir Ahmadu Bello, first and only Premier of Northern Nigeria, regarded Nigeria as the “the mistake of 1914”. It is rather unfortunate that the views expressed since 1947 are true as they are still today. Nigeria has not been able to find its feet till now.

The situation is in fact getting worse. Obafemi Awolowo, in his book earlier referred to, advocated federalism as the most suitable form of government to administer Nigeria and its diverse nationalities. The same principles formed the fulcrum of the programmes and manifestos of the Action Group led by him. The speed and level of development attained between 1951 and 1966 when Nigeria was governed as a federal state remains the reference point even till the present time.

However, the adoption of federalism and its economic and infrastructural developments did not resolve the national question. While it was true that the process was only then evolving before the incursion of the military into the governance module of the country in 1966, the fact remained that the rivalry among the political class which took ethnic dimensions, was largely responsible for the fall of the First Republic. In his theses on the National Question written in 1913 but published in 1925, V. I. Lenin of the USSR, declared extensively and inter alia that:

“The article of our programme (on the self-determination of nations) cannot be interpreted to mean anything but politicalself-determination, i.e., the right to secede and form a separate state; also because there are, within the frontiers of Russia and, what is more, in her frontier areas, a number of nations with sharply distinctive economic, social and other conditions; furthermore, these nations (like all the nations of Russia except the Great Russians) are unbelievably oppressed by the tsarist monarchy;

Social-Democrats, in upholding a consistently democratic state system, demand unconditional equality for all nationalities and struggle against absolutely all privileges for one or several nationalities; All areas of the state that are distinguished by social peculiarities or by the national composition of the population, must enjoy wide self-government and autonomy, with institutions organised on the basis of universal, equal and secret voting”.

Thus, whatever the level of development in infrastructure and the economy generally, the acceptable political structure is sine qua non to peace by only which a common sense of nationality is built for wealth creation. Examples abound historically how nations come to grief and civilisations destroyed by sentiments and anger that trails political injustice. While it is true that the economy and its relationship among men forms the bedrock of human survival, experiences have shown that the political in all nations decide the endurance of states. Were it not so, it would have not be necessary for the Irish and Scots to continue to demand for referenda to determine their autonomy from the economically developed Great Britain.

The 12 states structure by General Yakubu Gowon sought to create a balance between the North and South which had six states apiece. Subsequent exercises, including the present arrangement, continued to leave a state of imbalances among the constituent groups. The quest for solution led to the creation of the present six zones structure among which the office of the President agreed to be rotated on a North/South basis.

It is assumed that the constituent nationalities which are fairly represented in the zones will be less restive and give Nigeria free legitimacy when confident they have access to ruling the country at the highest level no matter how long the predetermined time. In 1999, when the South took the first shot, the choice before us was the South West. The beauty of the arrangement was that while, from the voting patterns, the South West preferred Olu Falae, the rest of the country opted for Obasanjo in that most keenly contested election.

Likewise in 2007, while Buhari held strongly in the North, particularly the North West, the majority of Nigerians from other climes cast their lots with Yar’Adua who emerged President. The contest between Jonathan and Buhari in 2011 was an audacious but unacceptable bravado, appealing to ethnic sentiments predicated on the arrogant belief that one region of the country had the capacity to call the political shots. Nigerians decided otherwise and gave the mandate to Jonathan, whose State, Bayelsa was later derided by Buhari for having only eight Local Governments.

At the turn of events in 2015, not even incumbency save President Goodluck Jonathan when Nigerians felt the pendulum should swing northwards and Buhari who had ’lule’ a record three times was given the mantle. After four years, the country still endured the North and in the 2019 election, particularly in the PDP, all the 12 contestants in the primary that took place in Port Harcourt were Northerners and the former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa Atiku Abubakar was given the party mantle.

The intractable crisis in the PDP today is the jettisoning of the foundational covenant. Governor Wike and his colleagues are fighting patriotic and heroic battles, but believe it not, a million national chairmen will be no match to the presidential ticket and office of the president on which, by agreement is the turn of the South and equitably SOUTH-EAST. There lies the answer to the National Question. Nigeria, we hail thee.

•Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere.

