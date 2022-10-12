.

…Says ‘It’s over now, I don’t have anything against them’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

One of the recently freed train victims and student of the Kaduna State University, Azurfa Lois John, has said she has forgiven those terrorists who kept them in captivity for over six months, insisting that one of the terrorist commanders had proposed marriage to her in the forest but she politely said no.

Azurfa, who spoke to journalists in Kaduna, was rescued by the military with 22 other passengers, who were kidnapped in an Abuja-Kaduna bound train by terrorists in March 2022.

While narrating her ordeal in captivity, the 21-year-old said: “Yes, it is true that one of the terrorist commanders picked and proposed to marry me but it was just an offer and I rejected it. Once you reject them, they don’t force people.

“I was not the only one the terrorists offered to marry. They would just ask you, ‘I want to marry you, I want to keep you and I want you to change your religion and convert to my religion.’ So, it is left for you to either agree or reject.

“From day one of my captivity, I never knew that one day I would be free again. I was just praying and waiting for the day I will leave the camp. The news of leaving the terrorists’ camp came unexpected.

“The news of our leaving the camp came unexpectedly. The terrorists came and asked us to start packing our things. The preparation took a week until the final day when they then asked us to move and they handed us over to the Presidential Committee.

“Now that I am out, I have forgiven my abductors, as much as God forgives our sins too. All that happened are in my past now, the terrorists are in my past too, it is over now, I don’t have anything against them.”

She said on that fateful day the train was attacked, “the terrorists stormed the train in a commando-like style, shooting indiscriminately, ordering everyone to go out.

“From the scene of the attack, I saw that the train just derailed, the terrorists entered the train, started shooting sporadically and asked us to go out. Then, the men were tied up and they collected our phones.

“We walked a distance that night before motorcycles came and took us away and we journeyed for four days before arriving at the main camp that became our abode for six months.

“We cooked in the morning and the evening, so we ate twice a day. Anytime we were sick, they got drugs for us. The terrorists have medical doctors, who come around to give medical care.”

Azurfa, who is of Kaduna State University’s Department of Agriculture, is the only girl among four siblings and also the last born.

Sources said they had lost their parents within the space of two months in 2020 and Moses, her eldest brother, had since assumed the role of a father figure in the family.

