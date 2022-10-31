By Evelyn Usman

The Department of State Services, DSS and other relevant security agencies have been urged to invite a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi State, to answer questions bothering on an alleged involvement with a suspected terrorist.

The call as gathered, may not be unconnected with a text message credited to the politician , where Nigerians in general and media houses in particular were urged to discountenance report of the raid of Trademore Estate in Abuja, by the DSS, where a suspected terrorist identified simply as Safiu, was apprehended recently.

The politician in the text message accused the Kogi State government of abducting Safiu for defecting from the ruling All Progressive Congress to the PDP.

But the experts described the accusation as a deliberate attempt to distract detectives’ attention from the main focus and to disparage the efforts of the Kogi State government towards emplacing a formidable security architecture that has changed the narrative in the state.

Stressing on the need for the DSS to invite the politician to explain why such text message should come at a time the country was facing serious security crisis, a security consultant, Mr Fola Ibrahim, wondered why anyone could boldly request for the release of an arrested suspect.

He, therefore, called on the DSS to ensure that anyone connected with the suspect in the course o investigation should be apprehended irrespective of his or her position in the country.

Also reacting to the politician’s stance on the arrest of the suspected terrorist, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo , in a statement said, “The fact that they (PDP) claimed that the arrested suspect was their party member is an admission of strong links to him and his nefarious and deadly activities.

“As an administration, we are witnessing a surge in criminality in Kogi Central. Available data shows that Kogi Central today accounts for 51.2% of the total crime rate in Kogi State. With the billions of naira we have invested in strengthening our security architecture that has guaranteed peace in the state, we will not accept a revert into the days of bloodbaths”.

