The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to as a matter of necessity grant amnesty to the duo of Kelvin Iburuvwe and Henry Okah, both of who were arrested on terrorism charges by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, administration.

Akpodoro stated this in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Sunday following the reported release of 101 Boko Haram insurgents, who have been awaiting trial from the Maximum Security Prison, Lagos since 2009.

While Iburuvwe was arrested in 2012 and awaiting trial in Nigeria, Okah was arrested earlier in South Africa on the heels of the Eagle Square bombing allegedly by the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND prior to the inauguration of the then President Jonathan.

According to the Mayor, “what is good for the goose is good for the gander” he noted that the federal government should see Nigeria beyond the insurgents who he maintained were mainly of northern Nigerian extraction and extend the same olive branch to other Nigerians who he said deserve forgiveness, freedom, rehabilitation and reintegration into the society too, irrespective of their tribes.

The release of the duo and others who he stated, may be suffering the same fate and are from other parts of the country, Akpodoro noted will remove the gap of nepotism and tribalism from the President who has been severally accused of ethnic favouritism since the inception of his government in 2015 from a section of the Nigerian society.

Akpodoro, who doubles as a notable ex-militant leader stated that, while the government should deploy its international diplomatic machinery to free Okah from South African prison, it should pronounce Viburnum free like others without further delay stating that since they are charged under the same alleged crime with the freed Boko Haram fighters.

Iburuvwe and Okah, he noted shouldn’t be allowed to rot in jail while those insurgents who “wasted so many lives walk free” in the same country feigning operating the same law. He noted that, President Buhari promised to give Nigerians equal opportunities shortly after his inauguration as he challenged the Army General-turned politician to walk his talk by releasing Iburuvwe and Okah in the spirit of equity and national solidarity.

Pointedly, he added that most of the freed prisoners were foreigners of the Sahel region as he maintained that their freedom is not more important than those of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpodoro, who didn’t spare the Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, said the Ijesha-born politician should be patriotic to the Nigerian state and not a tribe in the discharge of his duties to the nation stating that he owes Nigerians equal representation and as such should add names of Nigerians from other parts of the country to the 35% decongestion of correctional facilities requested by his office.

Recall that, Mr Aregbesola had recently sought the leave of the FG to decongest the country’s correctional centres by freeing about 35% of inmates.

He maintained that: “Boko Haram insurgents killed Nigerians and were subsequently arrested and imprisoned but now set free while Kelvin Iburuvwe and Henry Okah didn’t kill anyone in their actions and inaction action.

“What’s the rationale for releasing 101 Boko Haram fighters in lieu of these two personalities amongst so many other southerners who committed little or no crime? All Nigerians must be treated equally in this case. Buhari should release our people. They have suffered enough,” Akpodoro urged the President.

